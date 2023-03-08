Sourceless (STR) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $155.41 million and approximately $2.21 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036182 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00021947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00222594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,725.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00740034 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

