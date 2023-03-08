Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 3.2 %

SKHHY opened at $21.80 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

