Solo Brands (DTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solo Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $375.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 256,559 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 149,227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 332,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 122,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solo Brands Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Solo Brands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

