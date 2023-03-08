Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.97. Solid Power shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 412,052 shares traded.

SLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.95 million, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Power by 74.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after buying an additional 3,388,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Power by 92.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after buying an additional 2,678,656 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the third quarter valued at about $22,417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Power by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at about $19,254,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

