Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.97. Solid Power shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 412,052 shares traded.
SLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.95 million, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.64.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
