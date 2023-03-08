SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $328.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

