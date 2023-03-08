Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,082 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,457,000 after buying an additional 1,253,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake Stock Performance

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,088 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.87. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.