Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.45. 4,359,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,965. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.87.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

