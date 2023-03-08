Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 8.7%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 12,905,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 32,890,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Snap Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock worth $13,050,687 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Snap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

