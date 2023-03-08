Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital cut Smith Micro Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Dawson James cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.30 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.65.
Smith Micro Software stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.09.
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.
