Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.69 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

