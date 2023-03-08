Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.81

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

SVKEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

