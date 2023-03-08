SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.40.

A number of analysts have commented on SJW shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.