SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.70.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

