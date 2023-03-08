Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $249.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 157.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

