Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $102.60

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.60 and last traded at $103.85, with a volume of 232025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.
Signature Bank Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $139.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Signature Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
