Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Sight Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ SGHT opened at $10.50 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The company has a market cap of $505.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.31.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
