Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Decreases By 11.4%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 559,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 353,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 99,631 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE IGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 29,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,091. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

