Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Rises By 7.1%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HNI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 240,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. HNI has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $39.54.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. HNI’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock worth $253,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HNI by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HNI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in HNI by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

