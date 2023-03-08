Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Drops By 11.2%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FNF traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

