Short Interest in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Drops By 11.0%

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 640,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ESAB Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. 489,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,157. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. ESAB has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $63.32.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at ESAB

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,729 shares of company stock worth $596,645.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $265,710,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $43,346,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.