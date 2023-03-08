Short Interest in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Increases By 6.6%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 12,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.17. 1,918,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

