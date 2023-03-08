Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Increases By 6.1%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 16,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. 14,814,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,160,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

