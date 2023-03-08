Short Interest in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Rises By 7.1%

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Bank System Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.61. 196,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,148. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $54.63 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

