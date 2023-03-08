Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Rises By 6.8%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 7,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. 7,529,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,288. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

