Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Decreases By 11.0%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,900 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 950,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after buying an additional 220,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after buying an additional 284,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
