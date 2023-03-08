Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Decreases By 11.0%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,900 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 950,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after buying an additional 220,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after buying an additional 284,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

BFAM stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.56. 499,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

