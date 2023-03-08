Short Interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Declines By 11.0%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 580,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,740. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.