Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €118.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €118.00 ($125.53) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAE. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €70.38 ($74.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 1 year high of €105.25 ($111.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.27.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

