Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. 258,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,195. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

