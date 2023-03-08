Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of MCRB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. 258,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,195. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
