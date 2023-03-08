SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Keenan Michael Conder Sells 1,724 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,007 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $15,507.80.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $42.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

