SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CAO Sells $28,898.08 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SentinelOne Trading Down 3.3 %

S traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,576,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,032. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,452,000 after purchasing an additional 561,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

