Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 142.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 0.93. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Semrush by 91.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Semrush during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Semrush by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Semrush by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

