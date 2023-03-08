Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 142.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SEMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Semrush Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 0.93. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
