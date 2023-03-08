SelfKey (KEY) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $51.17 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

