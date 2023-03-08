Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Martin Ive Acquires 50,000 Shares

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,208.75).

Martin Ive also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, Martin Ive bought 450,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($37,878.79).

On Tuesday, January 24th, Martin Ive bought 274,987 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £19,249.09 ($23,147.05).

On Friday, January 13th, Martin Ive bought 394,824 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £27,637.68 ($33,234.34).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Martin Ive purchased 900,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($64,935.06).

Seeing Machines Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON SEE traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6.95 ($0.08). 6,830,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,937. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.12 million, a P/E ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.67. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Seeing Machines

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.