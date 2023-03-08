SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SEIT stock opened at GBX 93.75 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.81. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.60 ($1.51).

In other news, insider Helen Clarkson acquired 6,674 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £6,140.08 ($7,383.45). In other news, insider Helen Clarkson acquired 6,674 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £6,140.08 ($7,383.45). Also, insider Christopher Knowles bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £17,510 ($21,055.80). Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

