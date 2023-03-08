Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Trading Down 7.6%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.01. 29,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 8,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Scully Royalty Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its position in Scully Royalty by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 3,416,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

