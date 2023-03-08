Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.02% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.
Scorpio Tankers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.42. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $64.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
