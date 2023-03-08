Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.42. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

