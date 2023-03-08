Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,438 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,195. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.