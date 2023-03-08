SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBFG opened at $16.57 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.82.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

