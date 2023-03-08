Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.9%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 76,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 929,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $711.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

In other news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

