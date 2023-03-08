Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Short Interest Update

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 7,660,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $38,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $77,813.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 486,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,431,747 shares of company stock worth $19,265,045 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IOT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 5,142,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,989. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

