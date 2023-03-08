Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.22. 31,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 238,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 757.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

