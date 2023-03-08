Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Saitama has a total market cap of $74.91 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00036945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021693 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00221535 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,116.91 or 0.99996704 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00171061 USD and is down -7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,238,508.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

