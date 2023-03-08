RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RXST. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RxSight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. RxSight has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $422.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

