Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

RSI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

RSI opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.77. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $13,029,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 233.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,339,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 2,339,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,072,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,831,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

