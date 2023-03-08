RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 31000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

RT Minerals Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$900,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.10.

RT Minerals Company Profile

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold and base metals. The company owns a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property comprising three unpatented mineral claims that includes 29 units covering an area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

