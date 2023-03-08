Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 261,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 472,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Royal Helium Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.05 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

