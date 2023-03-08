Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 54.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.