Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $422.18 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.84.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

