Rogers Communications Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.