Roger E. Susi Sells 5,484 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,484 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $211,243.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,629,190.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IRadimed Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 48,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550. The stock has a market cap of $493.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 725,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 351,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 52,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

